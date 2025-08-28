Consultancy firms urged to set up their offices in Faisalabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2025) Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) Acting President Qaisar Shams Gucha has urged the consultancy firms to set up their offices in Faisalabad to provide much-needed services and consultancy to the needy industrial and commercial organizations.

He was talking to a delegation of ZER Group of companies which visited FCCI and discussed various issues to set up their office in Faisalabad.

Qaisar Shams Gucha said that textile was the only iconic representation of Faisalabad but now other sectors are also operating from this metropolis and they need consultancy services to cut down their production cost.

He assured that FCCI would encourage national consultancy firms to provide services in this city.

Farooq Mazhar of ZER Group said that the offices of this firm were established only in Karachi and Lahore but now they are focusing on Faisalabad and Sialkot. He also briefed about the services offered by this group and said that textile, IT and Geo-tagging are the new fields in which his company would offer services.

Former President FCCI Ayub Sabir and Muhammad Ali ECM were also present during this meeting.

Later, the Acting President presented FCCI shield to Farooq Mazhar who also reciprocated and gave a brochure of his group to Qaisar Shams Gucha.