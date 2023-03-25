UrduPoint.com

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan Of 24K, 22K On 25th March 2023

Arslan Farid Published March 25, 2023 | 09:20 AM

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 25th March 2023

24K Today Gold Rate in Pakistan is 207,000. Also see latest rates of 22K, 21K, 18K on 25th March 2023

As per the Sarafa Association of Pakistan, per tola today gold rate in Pakistan for 24K is 207,000. Similarly, per 10 grams today gold rate in Pakistan for 24K is 177,470. Yesterday, per tola gold rate in Pakistan for 24K was 205,500. Similarly, per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan for 24K was 176,190.

See below the detailed table of gold rates in Pakistan today, 25th March 2023, for 24K, 22K, 21K, and 18K per tola and per 10 grams.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold
Per Tola Gold Rs 207,000 Rs 189,734
Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 177,470 Rs 162,680
Per Gram Gold Rs 17,747 Rs 16,268

Per tola today gold rate in Pakistan for 22K is 189,734. Similarly, per 10 grams today gold rate in Pakistan for 22K is 162,680. Yesterday, per tola gold rate in Pakistan for 22K was 188,364. Similarly, per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan for 22K was 161,506.

In the table below, you can see the today gold rate in Pakistan for different cities as of 25th March 2023. Here, you can find the gold rate for 24k and 22k gold for 25th March 2023 in Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, and many other cities.

Location 24k per tola 24k 10g 22k per tola 22k 10g
Pakistan Rs 207,000 Rs 177,470 Rs 189,734 Rs 162,680
Karachi Rs 207,000 Rs 177,470 Rs 189,734 Rs 162,680
Lahore Rs 207,000 Rs 177,470 Rs 189,734 Rs 162,680
Islamabad Rs 207,000 Rs 177,470 Rs 189,734 Rs 162,680
Rawalpindi Rs 207,000 Rs 177,470 Rs 189,734 Rs 162,680
Peshawar Rs 207,000 Rs 177,470 Rs 189,734 Rs 162,680
Quetta Rs 207,000 Rs 177,470 Rs 189,734 Rs 162,680
Sialkot Rs 207,000 Rs 177,470 Rs 189,734 Rs 162,680
Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Lahore Multan Islamabad Faisalabad Peshawar Quetta Exchange Business Visit Bullion Rawalpindi Gujranwala Sialkot United States Dollars Euro Pakistani Rupee Currency Exchange Gold Silver Market

Recent Stories

Lukaku hits hat-trick as Belgium sink Sweden, Mbap ..

Lukaku hits hat-trick as Belgium sink Sweden, Mbappé double helps France ease p ..

6 hours ago
 Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah receives Ramadan well-wish ..

Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah receives Ramadan well-wishers

6 hours ago
 Fujairah Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

Fujairah Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

7 hours ago
 Muslim Council of Elders announces opening of regi ..

Muslim Council of Elders announces opening of registrations for 2nd edition of E ..

8 hours ago
 Federal Authority for Government Human Resources, ..

Federal Authority for Government Human Resources, Dar AlBer Society to support 5 ..

8 hours ago
 Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan meets President of ..

Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan meets President of Gambia

9 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.