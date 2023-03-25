Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 25th March 2023

24K Today Gold Rate in Pakistan is 207,000. Also see latest rates of 22K, 21K, 18K on 25th March 2023

As per the Sarafa Association of Pakistan, per tola today gold rate in Pakistan for 24K is 207,000. Similarly, per 10 grams today gold rate in Pakistan for 24K is 177,470. Yesterday, per tola gold rate in Pakistan for 24K was 205,500. Similarly, per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan for 24K was 176,190.

See below the detailed table of gold rates in Pakistan today, 25th March 2023, for 24K, 22K, 21K, and 18K per tola and per 10 grams.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold Per Tola Gold Rs 207,000 Rs 189,734 Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 177,470 Rs 162,680 Per Gram Gold Rs 17,747 Rs 16,268

Per tola today gold rate in Pakistan for 22K is 189,734. Similarly, per 10 grams today gold rate in Pakistan for 22K is 162,680. Yesterday, per tola gold rate in Pakistan for 22K was 188,364. Similarly, per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan for 22K was 161,506.

In the table below, you can see the today gold rate in Pakistan for different cities as of 25th March 2023. Here, you can find the gold rate for 24k and 22k gold for 25th March 2023 in Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, and many other cities.