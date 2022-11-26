UrduPoint.com

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan Of 24K, 22K On 26th November 2022

Published November 26, 2022

24K Today Gold Rate in Pakistan is 147,500. Also see latest rates of 22K, 21K, 18K on 26th November 2022

As per the Sarafa Association of Pakistan, per tola today gold rate in Pakistan for 24K is 147,500. Similarly, per 10 grams today gold rate in Pakistan for 24K is 126,500. Yesterday, per tola gold rate in Pakistan for 24K was 147,500. Similarly, per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan for 24K was 126,500.

See below the detailed table of gold rates in Pakistan today, 26th November 2022, for 24K, 22K, 21K, and 18K per tola and per 10 grams.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold
Per Tola Gold Rs 147,500 Rs 135,241
Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 126,500 Rs 115,957
Per Gram Gold Rs 12,650 Rs 11,596

Per tola today gold rate in Pakistan for 22K is 135,241. Similarly, per 10 grams today gold rate in Pakistan for 22K is 115,957. Yesterday, per tola gold rate in Pakistan for 22K was 135,241. Similarly, per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan for 22K was 115,957.

In the table below, you can see the today gold rate in Pakistan for different cities as of 26th November 2022. Here, you can find the gold rate for 24k and 22k gold for 26th November 2022 in Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, and many other cities.

Location 24k per tola 24k 10g 22k per tola 22k 10g
Pakistan Rs 147,500 Rs 126,500 Rs 135,241 Rs 115,957
Karachi Rs 147,500 Rs 126,500 Rs 135,241 Rs 115,957
Lahore Rs 147,500 Rs 126,500 Rs 135,241 Rs 115,957
Islamabad Rs 147,500 Rs 126,500 Rs 135,241 Rs 115,957
Rawalpindi Rs 147,500 Rs 126,500 Rs 135,241 Rs 115,957
Peshawar Rs 147,500 Rs 126,500 Rs 135,241 Rs 115,957
Quetta Rs 147,500 Rs 126,500 Rs 135,241 Rs 115,957
Sialkot Rs 147,500 Rs 126,500 Rs 135,241 Rs 115,957
