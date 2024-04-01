Tokyo Shares Close Lower On Profit-taking
Faizan Hashmi Published April 01, 2024 | 05:43 PM
Tokyo stocks shed early gains to close lower on profit-taking on Monday, as investors sought fresh direction after the Easter break in the United States
Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2024) Tokyo stocks shed early gains to close lower on profit-taking on Monday, as investors sought fresh direction after the Easter break in the United States.
The benchmark Nikkei 225 index fell 1.40 percent, or 566.35 points, to end at 39,803.09, while the broader Topix index dropped 1.71 percent, or 47.40 points, to 2,721.22.
Before the opening bell, the Bank of Japan's Tankan poll showed that business confidence among large manufacturers slipped in March -- the first decline in the past four quarters, although it was slightly higher than market expectations.
The Tankan survey "showed that confidence among Japan's largest manufacturers slipped, but it wasn't seen as bad news as it had already been factored in", IwaiCosmo Securities said.
"However, there was not much buying as many overseas investors were on Easter holidays," the brokerage added.
Wall Street was closed for Easter holidays on Friday, and European markets on Friday and Monday.
The dollar traded at 151.30 yen against 151.40 yen on Friday.
Semiconductor shares closed lower on Monday, with Tokyo Electron dropping 3.21 percent to 38,300 yen and Advantest plunging 4.96 percent to 6,481 yen.
Toyota tumbled 4.03 percent to 3,639 yen and Honda lost 2.14 percent to 1,850 yen.
Recent Stories
PSX stays bearish, loses 208 points
Rupee gains 01 paisa against dollar
PSX loses 208 points
Shipping activity at Port Qasim
ICCI, CDA sign MoU for upgrading, maintaining public washrooms
98th draw of 750 rupees prize Bonds to be held on April 15
Win a Whopping 4 Million Rupees Jackpot. Click now to find out how!!!
IHC judges’letter: SC takes suo motu notice
Thai explores opportunities at Sri Lankan Hambantota International Port
China's economy robust in Q1, higher rate expected ahead: report
Elevating Smartphone Excellence: An Extensive Review of the vivo V30 5G
World Bank maintains Malaysia's 2024 growth forecast at 4.3 pct
More Stories From Business
-
PTEA demands initiatives for economy revival17 minutes ago
-
China's road logistics price index dips17 minutes ago
-
PSX stays bearish, loses 208 points4 minutes ago
-
CPI inflation decelerates to 20.7 percent in March1 hour ago
-
Pak-Japan Pledge to boost trade relations1 hour ago
-
Rupee gains 01 paisa against dollar4 minutes ago
-
PSX loses 208 points4 minutes ago
-
Shipping activity at Port Qasim4 minutes ago
-
Exports increase by 8.93 % to $22.914 bln in 9 months1 hour ago
-
98th draw of 750 rupees prize Bonds to be held on April 154 minutes ago
-
China's economy robust in Q1, higher rate expected ahead: report4 minutes ago
-
Gold rates increased by Rs2,800 and reached to Rs237,600 per tola3 hours ago