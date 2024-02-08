Tokyo Shares Jump On Tech Rally, Easy Money Stance
Faizan Hashmi Published February 08, 2024 | 05:16 PM
Tokyo stocks surged Thursday, driven by gains in tech shares, while a fresh central bank comment about maintaining an easy monetary environment encouraged buyers
Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2024) Tokyo stocks surged Thursday, driven by gains in tech shares, while a fresh central bank comment about maintaining an easy monetary environment encouraged buyers.
The benchmark Nikkei 225 index jumped 2.06 percent or 743.36 points to close at 36,863.28, while the broader Topix index added 0.50 percent, or 12.68 points, to end at 2,562.63.
Among the notable winners was SoftBank Group, which shot up 11.06 percent to 7,350 yen after its chip subsidiary Arm issued a robust earnings report, beating expectations.
Arm's announcement also spurred the buying of large-cap tech shares, IwaiCosmo Securities said.
Investors in Tokyo cheered a comment from the Bank of Japan's deputy governor Shinichi Uchida, who said the bank would maintain its easy-money stance even if it decides to end its negative interest rate policy.
"Headlines about deputy governor Uchida's comment pushed down the interest rate, which then weighed on the yen, which then encouraged buyers," IwaiCosmo Securities added.
The dollar fetched 148.68 yen, compared with 148.16 yen in New York.
Nippon Steel trimmed early gains and ended up 0.90 percent at 3,597 yen after it revised up its full-year net profit forecast.
Nintendo added 3.00 percent to 8,620 yen while shipbuilder Hitachi Zosen jumped 6.06 percent to 1,068 yen.
Nissan added 1.84 percent to 625 yen ahead of earnings reports due after the market closes. Toyota added 2.76 percent to 3,350.
Recent Stories
Polling ends peacefully in Sargodha
China allocates 40 mln yuan for Hubei, Hunan disaster recovery
Polling concludes in Faisalabad peacefully
Elections 2024: Polling concludes peacefully in Rawalpindi district
PFC to take part in 3-day Las Vegas USA Expo
Germany's Scholz urges EU, US to do more on Ukraine aid
Stock markets mostly advance as investors track company earnings
OIC Secretary-General receives Ambassador of Burkina Faso to Saudi Arabia
Caretaker Federal Interior Minister Dr. Gohar Ijaz visits control room, poling s ..
Polling of votes concludes in KP, counting of ballot papers starts
Election 2024: Polling time comes to end
President Alvi congratulates Ilham Aliyev on his victory in Azerbaijan's preside ..
More Stories From Business
-
PFC to take part in 3-day Las Vegas USA Expo11 minutes ago
-
Stock markets mostly advance as investors track company earnings9 minutes ago
-
Turkish flour producers hit record export figure in 202344 minutes ago
-
Asian markets mixed after Wall St record, Shanghai extends rally48 minutes ago
-
Asian stock markets see mixed figures on Thursday46 minutes ago
-
Consumer prices down 0.8% in China in January6 hours ago
-
Turkish stock exchange up at Thursday's open6 hours ago
-
China's PPI down 2.5 pct in January6 hours ago
-
China's CPI up 0.3 pct month on month in January6 hours ago
-
PFC to take part in 3-day LAS VEGAS-USA expo6 hours ago
-
Meher Kashif highlights role of economy, democracy6 hours ago
-
Chinese consumer prices suffer quickest drop in 14 years46 minutes ago