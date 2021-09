Tokyo, Sept 27 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2021 ) :Tokyo shares opened higher Monday as Japan moves to lift a coronavirus state of emergency in many areas and with the ruling party preparing to choose a new leader.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index rose 0.49 percent, or 148.38 points, to 30,397.19 while the broader Topix index advanced 0.67 percent, or 14.04 points, to 2,104.79.