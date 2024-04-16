Tokyo Shares Open Lower After Falls On Wall Street
Umer Jamshaid Published April 16, 2024 | 08:20 AM
Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2024) Tokyo stocks opened lower Tuesday, trailing falls on Wall Street as investors dumped tech shares while monitoring tensions in the middle East.
The benchmark Nikkei 225 index fell 1.25 percent, or 490.62 points, to 38,742.18 in early trade, while the broader Topix index dropped 1.12 percent, or 30.75 points, to 2,722.45.
Global investors remain wary about what Israel may do next following Iranian missile attacks.
Rising US bond yields drove down US tech shares, a trend that also weighed on Tokyo tech stocks.
But Tokyo players stayed hopeful that bargain-hunters would provide support for the Nikkei.
"The market was expected to stay soft after falls of US shares overnight," brokerage house Monex said.
"A key will be whether the Nikkei index will attract bargain-hunting like it did yesterday," it said.
Investors will also monitor the forex market, where the Yen was drifting at its lowest point in more than three decades against the dollar.
The Dollar was at 154.29 yen, compared with 154.24 yen on Monday in New York.
Japan's finance minister and other top officials have repeated that they are prepared to take "necessary steps", suggesting that they could step in to support the Currency.
But such statements have done little to reverse the trend.
Among major shares, Toyota fell 1.91 percent to 3,695 yen. Nissan was off 0.49 percent to 583.6 yen.
Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing lost 1.59 percent to 40,960 yen.
Semiconductor firm Tokyo Electron dropped 3.59 percent to 37,880 yen.
Tech investor SoftBank Group lost 2.57 percent to 8,108 yen.
Recent Stories
Govt hikes petrol price by Rs4.53 per litre for next fortnight
British Investment Group, One Homes, Expected to launch second development at Ce ..
Pakistan Army continues rescue operations in rain-affected areas
"China Ready to Strengthen Counter-Terrorism Cooperation with Pakistan: Envoy"
Why multi-millionaires should live in the cheap countries?
IMF recommends Pakistan to tax non-essential items including cigarettes
High-level Saudi delegation arrives in Islamabad
Naqvi suspects India’s involvement in Amir Tamba’s murder
Infinix NOTE 40 Series vs. the Competition: Why It Stands Out
Gold price goes up by Rs800 per tola in Pakistan
Balochistan is the future of Pakistan and Gwadar will be an important milestone ..
Fawad demands immediate release of Imran Khan from jail
More Stories From Business
-
Govt increases Petrol,HSD prices by Rs 4.53, Rs 8.14 per liter8 hours ago
-
Govt hikes petrol price by Rs4.53 per litre for next fortnight8 hours ago
-
Pakistan to address climate challenges for sustainable economic growth: Finance Minister9 hours ago
-
Aleem, Tessori discuss investment opportunities in Sindh9 hours ago
-
British Investment Group, One Homes, Expected to launch second development at Cedar Hills: $35mln in ..11 hours ago
-
Steps afoot to cut essential commodities prices: Ch Shafay12 hours ago
-
KP Govt announces cut of Rs .5 in price of roti13 hours ago
-
IMF recommends Pakistan to tax non-essential items including cigarettes13 hours ago
-
FESCO completes projects of Rs.233m during March13 hours ago
-
Eid Festival Bazaars to be organized in all markets from next year15 hours ago
-
12 electricity feeders of FDA City made functional15 hours ago
-
WASA to complete cleanliness of disposal stations within 10 days15 hours ago