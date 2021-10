Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2021 ) :Tokyo stocks ended lower Wednesday following dips on Wall Street, as investors searched for new cues.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index lost 0.32 percent, or 90.33 points, to 28,140.28 while the broader Topix index closed 0.45 percent, or 8.85 points, lower at 1,973.83.