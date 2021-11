Tokyo shares weighed down by Omicron fears

(@FahadShabbir)

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2021 ) :Tokyo stocks ended down on Monday as scientists raced to learn more about the new Omicron Covid variant which has prompted Japan and other countries to strengthen border controls.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index, which temporarily moved above water in late morning trade, ended down 1.63 percent, or 467.70 points, to 28,283.92. The broader Topix index slipped 1.84 percent, or 36.50 points, to 1,948.48.