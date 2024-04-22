Tokyo stocks close higher

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Tokyo stocks closed higher on Monday, rebounding from sharp losses last week as fears over the Middle East situation ebbed

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2024) Tokyo stocks closed higher on Monday, rebounding from sharp losses last week as fears over the Middle East situation ebbed.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index rose 1.00 percent, or 370.26 points, to 37,438.61, while the broader Topix index added 1.38 percent, or 36.14 points, to 2,662.46.

This week will also bring a series of key indicators and events that may move the market.

Investors will get the latest read on US inflation, gross domestic product figures, jobless claims and housing. The Bank of Japan will also update its inflation projections.

The dollar fetched 154.

70 yen in Asia, against 154.64 yen in New York on Friday.

Nissan slipped 1.96 percent to 550 yen after the automaker on Friday lowered its earnings forecasts, citing lower sales volumes and higher costs paid to suppliers and other factors. Its rival Toyota declined 0.14 percent to 3,517 yen.

Heavily weighted Fast Retailing, which operates the Uniqlo clothing brand, added 2.30 percent to 41,450 yen.

Industrial robot maker Fanuc jumped 3.77 percent to 4,426 yen, Olympus ended up 3.55 percent at 2,171 yen and Japan Airlines climbed 3.15 percent to 2,862.5 yen.