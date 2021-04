(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2021 ) :Tokyo stocks closed lower on Wednesday as a higher Yen and worries over a rise in virus infections in Japan weighed on the market.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index closed down 0.44 percent or 130.62 points at 29,620.99, while the broader Topix index slipped 0.33 percent or 6.37 points to end at 1,952.18.