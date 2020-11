Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2020 ) :Tokyo stocks closed lower on Monday, snapping a four-day winning streak, as investors locked in profits from recent rises.

The Nikkei 225 was down 0.79 percent, or 211.09 points, to end at 26,433.62, while the broader Topix index fell 1.77 percent, or 31.60 points, to 1,754.92.

