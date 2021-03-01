UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tokyo Stocks Open Higher After Rout

Muhammad Irfan 27 seconds ago Mon 01st March 2021 | 09:00 AM

Tokyo stocks open higher after rout

Tokyo, March 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2021 ) :Tokyo stocks opened higher on Monday following a mixed close on Wall Street as US bond yields retreated, after the key Nikkei index tumbled four percent in the previous session.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 1.53 percent or 442.80 points at 29,408.81 in early trade, while the broader Topix index gained 1.26 percent or 23.49 points to 1,887.98.

"Japanese shares are seen rebounding after a sharp drop last week, as US high-tech shares rebounded," senior market strategist Toshiyuki Kanayama of Monex said in a commentary.

The Dollar fetched 106.43 Yen in early Asian trade, against 106.55 yen in New York late Friday.

In Tokyo, SoftBank Group rallied 3.99 percent to 10,290 yen after it said it has reached a settlement with WeWork's special committee and the company's co-founder and former chief executive, Adam Neumann, putting to rest a legal battle dating back to 2019 with a $1.

6 billion payment.

Mizuho Financial Group was up 0.80 percent at 1,571.5 yen after the banking group said it had restored its ATM and online services.

Among other major shares, Honda was up 2.99 percent at 2,998.5 yen and Sony was up 1.98 percent at 11,340 yen.

On Wall Street, the tech-rich Nasdaq index ended up 0.6 percent, recovering some of the prior session's losses, as US Treasury yields retreated and markets anticipated progress in Congress on President Joe Biden's economic relief package.

The Dow finished down 1.5 percent at 30,932.37 and the S&P ended down 0.5 percent.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Dollar Company Honda Tokyo Progress New York Congress Stocks 2019 Market Asia Billion

Recent Stories

UN condemns Houthi terrorism

9 hours ago

Final Annual Camel Races Festival &#039;Wathba 202 ..

11 hours ago

New report offers global startups, investors insig ..

11 hours ago

FAHR issues 2020 interactive annual report

11 hours ago

UAE condemns Houthi attempted attacks by ballistic ..

12 hours ago

Swiss Ambassador visits RAKEZ to explore investmen ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.