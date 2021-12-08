Tokyo stocks open higher extending US rallies

(@FahadShabbir)

Tokyo, Dec 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2021 ) :Tokyo stocks opened higher on Wednesday after Wall Street shares rallied for a second straight session on receding worries over the latest Covid-19 variant.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 1.20 percent or 342.13 points at 28,797.73 in early trade, while the broader Topix index gained 0.81 percent or 16.02 points to 2,005.87.