Tokyo Stocks Open Higher Extending US Rallies

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 40 seconds ago Wed 08th December 2021 | 09:10 AM

Tokyo stocks open higher extending US rallies

Tokyo, Dec 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2021 ) :Tokyo stocks opened higher on Wednesday after Wall Street shares rallied for a second straight session on receding worries over the latest Covid-19 variant.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 1.20 percent or 342.13 points at 28,797.73 in early trade, while the broader Topix index gained 0.81 percent or 16.02 points to 2,005.87.

