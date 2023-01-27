UrduPoint.com

Tokyo Stocks Open Higher, Tracking US Gains

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 27, 2023 | 08:30 AM

Tokyo stocks open higher, tracking US gains

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2023 ) :Tokyo shares opened slightly higher on Friday after Wall Street rallies on stronger-than-expected US economic data.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index added 0.09 percent, or 25.26 points, to 27,388.01, while the broader Topix index edged up 0.17 percent, or 3.34 points, to 1,981.74.

"Japanese shares are expected to start with gains following rallies in US stocks," Mizuho Securities said in a note.

The US economy expanded 2.9 percent in the fourth quarter last year, exceeding analyst estimates with help from resilient consumer spending.

While the GDP data did not eliminate recession fears, it offered a reason for optimism that the US Federal Reserve will manage to lower inflation without tipping the economy into a major downturn.

On Wall Street, the Dow bounced 0.6 percent to 33,949.41, while the broad-based S&P 500 surged 1.1 percent and the tech-heavy Nasdaq logged the biggest gain of 1.8 percent.

The Dollar fetched 129.75 Yen in early Asian trade, against 130.25 yen in New York late Thursday.

Toyota was up 0.31 percent at 1,899 yen after the world's top-selling automaker named Koji Sato president and CEO, with third-generation chief executive Akio Toyoda stepping aside to become board chairman.

Nissan was up 0.47 percent at 452.2 yen after news that a deal reshaping its alliance with Renault will be announced on February 6, according to a source close to the matter.

The information was released after a meeting of the alliance was held to finalise the agreement on relations between the French and Japanese groups.

Under the agreement, Renault plans to reduce its share in Nissan's capital to 15 percent from the current figure of around 43 percent.

That would mean both groups hold 15 percent of the other's capital, according to several sources interviewed by AFP in recent months.

Among others, Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing was up 0.23 percent at 77,510 yen and SoftBank Group was up 0.53 percent at 6,231 yen.

Drugmaker Eisai was off 0.80 percent at 8,215 yen, while shipping firm Nippon Yusen was down 3.60 percent at 3,051 yen.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Dollar Tokyo Alliance New York February Stocks From Agreement Nissan Share Renault Asia

Recent Stories

Muslim Council of Elders hosts seminars, workshops ..

Muslim Council of Elders hosts seminars, workshops at Cairo International Book F ..

6 hours ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi chairs Sharjah Media Co ..

Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi chairs Sharjah Media Council&#039;s inaugural meeting ..

7 hours ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak attends Indian embassy&#039;s R ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak attends Indian embassy&#039;s Republic Day ceremony

8 hours ago
 France to 'Respond' to Kiev's Request to Supply Ai ..

France to 'Respond' to Kiev's Request to Supply Air Defense Systems - Foreign Mi ..

9 hours ago
 Canada to Provide 4 Leopard 2 Tanks to Ukraine, Tr ..

Canada to Provide 4 Leopard 2 Tanks to Ukraine, Train Troops on System - Anand

9 hours ago
 Republicans Back DeSantis by Landslide Numbers Ove ..

Republicans Back DeSantis by Landslide Numbers Over Trump for 2024 Nomination - ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.