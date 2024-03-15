Open Menu

Tokyo Stocks Open Lower

Sumaira FH Published March 15, 2024 | 05:53 PM

Tokyo stocks open lower

Tokyo stocks opened lower on Friday after Wall Street shares fell on renewed worries over inflation

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2024) Tokyo stocks opened lower on Friday after Wall Street shares fell on renewed worries over inflation.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 0.60 percent, or 231.47 points, to 38,575.91 in early trade, while the broader Topix index slipped 0.21 percent, or 5.48 points, to 2,656.11.

"The Japanese market is expected to start with losses as US shares dropped," senior market analyst Toshiyuki Kanayama of Monex said.

The dollar fetched 148.47 yen in early Asian trade, against 148.28 yen in New York on Thursday.

Overnight on Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average retreated 0.4 percent, the broad-based S&P 500 dropped 0.3 percent and the tech-heavy Nasdaq slid 0.3 percent, as the latest economic indicators appeared to dent expectations that the US Federal Reserve might soon cut interest rates.

Investors are also cautious ahead of a Bank of Japan policy meeting next week, with speculation growing that the central bank may scale back its super-loose monetary policy, analysts said.

Among major shares in Tokyo, Sony Group was down 0.42 percent at 13,000 yen, chip-testing equipment maker Advantest was down 1.52 percent at 6,427 yen and SoftBank Group was off 0.35 percent at 8,561 yen.

Nippon Steel was down 0.64 percent at 3,563 yen after US President Joe Biden said he is against the proposed sale of US Steel to the Japanese firm.

Shipping firm Mitsui O.S.K. Lines was down 0.51 percent at 4,723 yen. Camera maker Nikon was off 1.22 percent at 1,536.5 yen.

Carmakers were higher with Honda trading up 1.74 percent at 1,782.5 yen and Toyota up 0.26 percent at 3,454 yen.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Dollar Bank Sale Honda Tokyo New York Japan May Stocks Market Toyota Asia Dow Jones

Recent Stories

PM inaugurates Spring Tree Plantation Campaign

PM inaugurates Spring Tree Plantation Campaign

39 seconds ago
 How a Second Passport Can Enhance Your Travel and ..

How a Second Passport Can Enhance Your Travel and Business Opportunities

5 minutes ago
 US data caps stock market gains; bitcoin slides af ..

US data caps stock market gains; bitcoin slides after record

3 minutes ago
 PCB Chairman Naqvi meets his South African, New Ze ..

PCB Chairman Naqvi meets his South African, New Zealand counterparts in Dubai

21 minutes ago
 Fly Jinnah announces increased frequency between L ..

Fly Jinnah announces increased frequency between Lahore, Sharjah

3 minutes ago
 Pak to host NZ, SA for tri-series in January 2025

Pak to host NZ, SA for tri-series in January 2025

3 minutes ago
Speakers underscore growing Islamophobia in wester ..

Speakers underscore growing Islamophobia in western, non-western parts of world

3 minutes ago
 Negotiations with IMF progressing positively: Atta ..

Negotiations with IMF progressing positively: Attaullah

55 minutes ago
 Holders Man City to face Real Madrid in Champions ..

Holders Man City to face Real Madrid in Champions League quarters

7 minutes ago
 Tokyo stocks open lower

Tokyo stocks open lower

7 minutes ago
 FO rejects news regarding visit of IAEA delegation ..

FO rejects news regarding visit of IAEA delegation to Pakistan

1 hour ago
 TikTok ban in US is the issue?

TikTok ban in US is the issue?

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business