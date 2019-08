Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2019 ) :Tokyo stocks opened lower on Friday on dampened hopes of an early settlement of the US-China trade war.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index slid 0.35 percent or 71.86 points to 20,333.79 in early trade while the broader Topix index was down 0.35 percent or 5.14 points at 1,478.71.