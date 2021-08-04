Toyota Q1 net profit rockets to $8.2 bn, forecast unchanged

(@FahadShabbir)

Tokyo, Aug 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2021 ) :Toyota said Wednesday that net profit jumped more than 460 percent in the first quarter, boosted by strong sales fuelled by the recovery from the coronavirus crisis.

The world's top-selling automaker logged a 897.8 billion Yen ($8.2 billion) net profit for the three months to June, up from 158.8 billion yen in the same period last year, but left its full-year forecast unchanged.

