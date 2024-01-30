Open Menu

Toyota Sets New Global Record For Annual Vehicle Sales

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 30, 2024 | 09:40 AM

Toyota sets new global record for annual vehicle sales

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2024) Japan's Toyota said Tuesday that it sold a record 11.2 million vehicles in 2023, cementing its position as the world's top-selling automaker for the fourth successive year thanks to a recovery in demand in all regions and easing semiconductor shortages.

The figure, which represents units shifted by the firm and its subsidiaries, represented a jump of 7.2 percent on-year and compares with 9.2 million for Germany's Volkswagen Group, whose unit sales soared 12 percent.

South Korea's Hyundai-Kia retained third place in 2023 with 7.3 million units sold, up 6.7 percent.

In terms of market value, however, Elon Musk's US electric automaker Tesla remains number one ahead of the Japanese giant.

Toyota on Tuesday credited for its performance "solid demand in each region, in addition to easing semiconductor shortages in each region."

"We will continue to carefully monitor the parts supply situation and make every effort to deliver as many vehicles as possible to our customers at the earliest date," a statement added.

Tuesday's figure combined sales for the Toyota, Lexus, Daihatsu and Hino brands, and beat the previous record of 10.7 million in 2019 set by Volkswagen.

Taking only Toyota and Lexus, global volume sales totalled 10.3 million units.

Growth for Daihatsu, which builds mini-vehicles, fell while those of truck and bus-maker Hino -- which has been hit by a scandal of rigged tests of its engines in Japan -- sank almost 10 percent.

Toyota however has been slower than some other rivals to embrace electric vehicle investment having long-focused more on hybrids.

In 2023 it sold just 104,018 EVs, a fraction of 1.81 million of Tesla and 1.57 million for China's BYD.

Toyota's hybrid unit sales were 3.4 million last year, a jump of 31.4 percent.

But the company has said that by 2025 it plans to have an electrified version for every Toyota and Lexus model globally.

It also aims to sell 1.5 million EVs annually by 2026 and 3.5 million by 2030, and said this month it will significantly expand an electric battery plant in North Carolina.

On Monday, Toyota said it was suspending shipments of 10 models that use engines linked with testing irregularities at an affiliate.

Toyota Industries did not conduct proper horsepower output testing for the certification of three diesel engine models, the parent group said.

The automaker said the models, including the Land Cruiser 300 and HiAce, use the affected engines.

The shipment suspension will affect about 36,500 Toyota vehicles produced every month, the company said.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Scandal China Company Vehicles Vehicle Germany Japan South Korea Elon Musk 2019 Market All Toyota Volkswagen Tesla Lexus Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 January 2024

21 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 January 2024

58 minutes ago
 Pakistan deeply concerned over suspension of UNRWA ..

Pakistan deeply concerned over suspension of UNRWA's funding for Palestinians

10 hours ago
 Thief gang busted, three held

Thief gang busted, three held

10 hours ago
 Venezuela's 'Maduro will not choose' his poll riva ..

Venezuela's 'Maduro will not choose' his poll rival: banned contender

10 hours ago
 S. Africa poll battle heats up as ANC suspends Zum ..

S. Africa poll battle heats up as ANC suspends Zuma

10 hours ago
Pakistani peacekeeper embraces martyrdom amid thwa ..

Pakistani peacekeeper embraces martyrdom amid thwarting terrorists' attack in Su ..

10 hours ago
 CCI approves amendments in petroleum policy to enc ..

CCI approves amendments in petroleum policy to encourage oil, gas exploration

10 hours ago
 PPP's 10-point manifesto to pull country out of ec ..

PPP's 10-point manifesto to pull country out of economic crisis: Bilawal

10 hours ago
 PPP introduces manifesto, featuring a 10-point 'Aw ..

PPP introduces manifesto, featuring a 10-point 'Awami, Muashi Muahida: Bilawal

10 hours ago
 Jordan score twice in injury time to surge into As ..

Jordan score twice in injury time to surge into Asian Cup quarters

10 hours ago
 Two inter-district drug dealers arrested with 41kg ..

Two inter-district drug dealers arrested with 41kg Hashish

10 hours ago

More Stories From Business