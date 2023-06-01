UrduPoint.com

Trade Expansion Between Pakistan, Kyrgyzstan Possible: Meher Kashif Younis

Sumaira FH Published June 01, 2023 | 02:30 PM

Trade expansion between Pakistan, Kyrgyzstan possible: Meher Kashif Younis

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2023 ) :Chairman Kyrgyzstan Trade House Meher Kashif Younis on Thursday said the trade relations between Pakistan and Kyrgyzstan had the potential to grow and expand in various sectors.

Talking to a delegation of industrialists led by Faran Shahid, he said, "While the current trade volume between the two countries is relatively modest, there are several areas where both nations can benefit from increased cooperation and trade," said a press release.

He said the bilateral trade between the two countries had historically been limited but has shown potential for growth, adding that in recent years, both countries had expressed their commitment to enhancing trade ties and serious endeavors for improving transportation links, simplifying customs procedures, and strengthening trade facilitation measures, which can contribute to boosting trade volumes.

He said both countries could also explore opportunities for cooperation in the agricultural, education and pharmaceutical sectors.

Pakistan was known for its agricultural produce, including fruits, vegetables, rice, and textiles, Younis said, adding that Kyrgyzstan, on the other hand, had a rich agricultural base and was known for its exports of walnuts, dried fruits, and honey. "Collaboration in this sector can lead to the exchange of agricultural products and expertise," he emphasised.

Meher Kashif Younis said Pakistan had a well-established textile industry, and Kyrgyzstan could benefit from sourcing textiles and apparel products as the former's textile products, including fabrics, garments, and home textiles, are in demand globally.

"By establishing trade links in this sector, Kyrgyzstan can access high-quality textile products and potentially strengthen its own textile and apparel industry," he highlighted.

Kyrgyzstan had significant hydropower potential, while Pakistan had a growing energy demand and two countries can explore opportunities for cooperation in the energy sector, including joint ventures in hydropower projects, sharing of technical expertise, and collaboration in renewable energy initiatives, Meher informed.

Given its geographical location, Kyrgyzstan could serve as a transit route for Pakistani goods to reach other Central Asian countries, he said and added that strengthening transit trade routes and improving connectivity between the two nations could create opportunities for trade expansion and regional integration.

"Pakistan and Kyrgyzstan can also promote educational and cultural exchanges to strengthen people-to-people ties." Encouraging student exchanges, and scholarships, and promoting tourism between the two countries could also help to foster mutual understanding and cooperation, he added.

Meher Kashif Younis said Kyrgyzstan could also benefit from Pakistan's robust pharmaceutical industry by importing its products.

"Collaboration in the healthcare sector, including the exchange of medical expertise and joint ventures in pharmaceutical manufacturing, can be explored to enhance trade relations," he added.

He said continued efforts from both countries to enhance bilateral trade and investment would be crucial in realizing the full potential of their trade relations.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exchange Exports Education Student Lead Kyrgyzstan Textile From Industry Asia

Recent Stories

Nora Fatehi wishes to portray legendary actress He ..

Nora Fatehi wishes to portray legendary actress Helen in biopic

11 minutes ago
 Federal govt decides to review legislation curtail ..

Federal govt decides to review legislation curtailing CJP's powers

36 minutes ago
 PTA Conducts QoS Survey in Punjab, Sindh, Khyber P ..

PTA Conducts QoS Survey in Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa & AJ&K

44 minutes ago
 Children @ Online Risk

Children @ Online Risk

50 minutes ago
 Hazards of Online Gaming- A guidelines for Parents

Hazards of Online Gaming- A guidelines for Parents

50 minutes ago
 ICC Chairman, Chief Executive conclude two-day Lah ..

ICC Chairman, Chief Executive conclude two-day Lahore visit

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.