35 foreign diplomats from various countries visit SCCI

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2024) A delegation comprising 35 foreign diplomats from small island developing states (SIDS) and least developed countries (LDCs) visited the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) on Thursday, engaging in detailed discussions with exporters on matters of mutual interest.

Welcoming the distinguished guests were Senior Vice President Wahub Jahangir and Vice President Amer Majeed Sheikh of SCCI, alongside President of the Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry Sialkot Dr Maryam Nouman.

Addressing the gathering at the SCCI auditorium, Senior Vice President Wahub Jahangir expressed gratitude for the opportunity to host the delegation, facilitated by the Foreign Services academy. He emphasised the significance of such events in fostering a deeper understanding of Sialkot's industrial landscape and the workings of the Chamber.

Jahangir underscored the potential for strengthening bilateral relations and trade ties between Pakistan and the represented countries, highlighting the importance of exploring new avenues of economic cooperation to enhance mutual prosperity.

Recognising the pivotal role of diplomatic channels in facilitating cooperation between nations, Jahangir reiterated Pakistan's commitment to nurturing fruitful relationships with all nations. He expressed optimism that the bonds between Pakistan and the esteemed nations represented by the guests would continue to flourish, grounded in mutual trust and collaboration within the private sector.

Acknowledging the substantial potential for growth in trade between Pakistan and the visiting countries, Jahangir called upon policymakers to address existing trade volume discrepancies promptly.

He stressed the importance of strengthening private sector linkages through active engagement of chambers of commerce, including the exchange of trade delegations and participation in trade exhibitions.

Highlighting Sialkot's vibrant Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) culture, Jahangir emphasised the city's remarkable contributions to Pakistan's economic development. He noted the exporters' profound understanding of international trade regulations, resulting in an annual export value exceeding US$2.31 billion.

Jahangir further highlighted the SCCI's commendable initiatives for social sector development and welfare, underscoring the transformative impact of projects initiated by the chamber, including the Sialkot International Airport, Sialkot Dryport Trust, and various other developmental ventures.

Expressing gratitude, Additional Secretary Muhammad Saleem of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs commended the SCCI for organising the programme. He praised the Sialkot exporters' efforts in spearheading social welfare and human development projects and acknowledged their spirit in establishing mega projects such as the Sialkot International Airport Limited (SIAL).

The foreign diplomats showed keen interest in SCCI's documentary "Sialkot, the City of Progressive People," which was screened during the meeting. President Abdul Ghafoor Malik of SCCI later presented shields to the visiting diplomats as tokens of appreciation.