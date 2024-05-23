Pakistan's Total Liquid Foreign Reserves Increased To $14.585 Billion
Sumaira FH Published May 23, 2024 | 09:39 PM
The total liquid foreign reserves of Pakistan increased to $14,585.4 million while those held by the State Bank of Pakistan further inched up to reach $9,157 million in the week ended on May 17
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2024) The total liquid foreign reserves of Pakistan increased to $14,585.4 million while those held by the State Bank of Pakistan further inched up to reach $9,157 million in the week ended on May 17.
The SBP, in a press release on Thursday, said that the foreign reserves held by it increased by $22 million to $9,157.0 million, while
the net foreign reserves held by the commercial banks were recorded at $5,428.4 million during the week under review.
The total liquid foreign reserves of the country, in the previous week ended on May 10, were $14,626.4 million, including $9,135.5 million held by the SBP and $5,490.9 million by commercial banks.
Recent Stories
Merlier sprints to Giro 18th stage win as Pogacar keeps lead
UAE President commits $10 b investment in Pakistan
CEO Huawei meets Finance Minister
Dr Jamali calls on provincial health minister
Seminar held on planning for development of city
AKAH observes School Safety Day across the country
Nine dead, dozens hurt, as stage collapses at Mexico election rally
Magistrate visits Saddar Zone to check notified price lists
NACTA organizes seminar on role of Madaris
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi assures to address problems, con ..
Trishan Patel joins national football team as assistant coach
Commissioner directs authorities to take indiscriminate action against electrici ..
More Stories From Business
-
CEO Huawei meets Finance Minister1 minute ago
-
Suzuki Motors delegation meets Finance Minister1 hour ago
-
Chairman FBR inaugurates new building of RTO Islamabad58 minutes ago
-
Wall Street gains on Nvidia results while eurozone stocks lifted by survey2 hours ago
-
35 foreign diplomats from various countries visit SCCI3 hours ago
-
PCJCCI celebrate anniversary of Pak-China diplomatic ties3 hours ago
-
German exports to non-EU countries increase significantly in April3 hours ago
-
CAT upholds CCP penalty on M/s Irshad Trading for deceptive marketing practices3 hours ago
-
WAPDA discusses financing opportunities with ADB for its projects2 hours ago
-
IMF approves 164.6 mln USD funding for Rwanda3 hours ago
-
Thailand's auto production continues to fall in April3 hours ago
-
LCCI President offers condolences at Iranian Consulate3 hours ago