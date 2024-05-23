Open Menu

Pakistan's Total Liquid Foreign Reserves Increased To $14.585 Billion

Sumaira FH Published May 23, 2024 | 09:39 PM

Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves increased to $14.585 billion

The total liquid foreign reserves of Pakistan increased to $14,585.4 million while those held by the State Bank of Pakistan further inched up to reach $9,157 million in the week ended on May 17

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2024) The total liquid foreign reserves of Pakistan increased to $14,585.4 million while those held by the State Bank of Pakistan further inched up to reach $9,157 million in the week ended on May 17.

The SBP, in a press release on Thursday, said that the foreign reserves held by it increased by $22 million to $9,157.0 million, while

the net foreign reserves held by the commercial banks were recorded at $5,428.4 million during the week under review.

The total liquid foreign reserves of the country, in the previous week ended on May 10, were $14,626.4 million, including $9,135.5 million held by the SBP and $5,490.9 million by commercial banks.

