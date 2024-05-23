Open Menu

PCJCCI Celebrate Anniversary Of Pak-China Diplomatic Ties

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 23, 2024 | 06:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2024) Pakistan-China Joint Chambers of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) organised a session for celebration of Pakistan and China diplomatic relations here at PCJCCI Secretariat on Thursday.

Addressing the session, PCJCCI President Moazzam Ali Ghurki said Pakistan and China established these relations on May 21, 1951. This bond has been developed on the strength of its successive achievements, and has become formidable with each passing day and year, he added.

Joint Chamber's Executive Committee Member Col (retd) Ashraf said bilateral relationship between the two neighbouring countries was characterised by feelings of mutual trust, respect and goodwill towards each other.

Fang Yulong, Senior Vice President PCJCCI, said the combination of Chinese technological advancements and Pakistan’s natural and human resources can bring revolutionary changes in the region. It is quite clear that China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is the strongest pillar of economic, commercial and cultural connectivity between Pakistan and China.

He said, "Our friendship started almost 70 years ago and it has been further strengthened with every passing decade."

Nazir Hussain, Former Additional Foreign Secretary and Chairman Standing Committee on Strategy and International Relations PCJCCI, said the rising of China as an international economic power is proving beneficial for Pakistan with every passing day. Along with the governments of both the countries, the business leaderships of private sectors are also playing an important role in strengthening economic relations.

Hamza Khalid, Vice President and Salahuddin Hanif, Secretary General PCJCCI, highlighted the importance of CPEC in the ongoing scenario, and said that PCJCCI facilitated this development regime by overcoming the communication barriers by imparting Chinese language to every discipline of society in order to prepare professionals from all walks of life having proficiency in Chinese language. They regarded the Economic corridor as not only the road to economic prosperity of Pakistan but the future of whole world.

