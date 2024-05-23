Suzuki Motors Delegation Meets Finance Minister
Sumaira FH Published May 23, 2024 | 08:33 PM
A delegation of Suzuki Motors Corporation (SMC) led by its Japanese Global Vice President Kenichi Ayukawa on Thursday met with Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb
Japanese Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Managing Director (MD) of Pak Suzuki Motor Company Limited (PSMCL) Hiroshi Kawamura, and officers from the Finance Division and Federal board of Revenue (FBR) were also present in the meeting, said a news release.
The minister welcomed the delegation and expressed his appreciation for Suzuki's longstanding contributions to the development of Pakistan’s automobile Industry.
Ayukawa informed the minister that PSMCL has been present in Pakistan since 1983 and briefed the minister on their long-term investment proposals in Pakistan.
The delegation also suggested certain policy interventions to increase the volume base in Pakistan to enhance its regional competitiveness.
Aurangzeb appreciated the delegation for their innovative proposals and emphasised that Pakistan is a large market with substantial potential for growth, and has the capacity to become a strategic hub for exports in the future. The government is committed to promote clean energy and looks forward to investments in this significant domain, he added.
The delegation thanked the minister and committed to collaborate with the government to further mutual goals and enhance Pakistan's economic development.
