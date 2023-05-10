ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2023 ) :Türkiye's unemployment rate remained unchanged at 10% in March compared to the previous month, according to official data released on Wednesday.

The number of jobless increased 4,000 from a month ago to 3.5 million as of March, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) said.

The unemployment rate was at 8.1% for men and 13.8% for women.

The youth unemployment rate – age between 15 and 24 – was 20.

7% during the same period, a rise of 0.8 percentage points. This was 15.2% for men and 28.9% for women.

The labor force participation rate reached 53.6% in March. The employment rate was 48.2%, or 37 million people, as of March.

TurkStat clarified that it was unable to conduct its regular labor force survey in Adiyaman, Gaziantep, Hatay, Kahramanmaras, Kilis, Malatya, and Osmaniye, which were among 11 provinces affected by the massive Feb. 6 earthquakes in southern Türkiye.