Trudeau Says New Economic Plan, Confidence in Government Set for Test in Parliament

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2020) The Canadian government's new COVID-19 economic action plan along with its mandate will be tested in parliament through a confidence vote, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told reporters on Tuesday.

A vote of non-confidence on Trudeau's government and newly-unveiled $77 billion economic plan could trigger an election call.

"This is a fall economic statement, [these are] economic measures that, of course, will be a matter of confidence," the prime minister said.

Trudeau said the economic program has enough perquisites tailored to different groups for all parties to get on board.

Canadian Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland, in her first economic update as finance minister on Monday, announced that the Liberal government is proposing a stimulus of 3 to 4 percent of the country's GDP - or $77 billion - per annum over the next three fiscal years to kick-start the economic recovery despite staring down a record-shattering $307 billion budget deficit.

However, the opposition has expressed dissatisfaction with the economic blueprint, as Conservatives have decried the record debt levels, while the Bloc Quebecois slammed the lack of additional monies for provincial health programs and the New Democrat Party called the plan an austerity budget.

The country has been on verge of going to the polls twice this fall as a result of the fallout from the WE Charity scandal.