Turkish C-bank To Distribute Contingent Reserves With Annual Profit

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 12 minutes ago Mon 20th January 2020 | 03:07 PM

Turkish c-bank to distribute contingent reserves with annual profit

Turkey's Central Bank on Monday said it will distribute accumulated contingent reserves with annual profit, excluding last year's

BEIJNG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2020 ):Turkey's Central Bank on Monday said it will distribute accumulated contingent reserves with annual profit, excluding last year's.

The decision came at its top huddle in the capital Ankara where stakeholders gathered to discuss and vote on the 2019 profit distribution.

The Extraordinary General Assembly also agreed to distribute the advance dividends of 90% calculated on the 2019 undue financial year of the bank.

