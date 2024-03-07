UAF VC stresses more bank loans for agri sector, small farmers

Open Menu

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 07, 2024 | 09:14 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2024) University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) Vice Chancellor (VC) Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan urged the banks to enhance investment for the agriculture sector, especially small farmers, in order to break the stagnant agricultural productivity. It will help bring modern technology at the doorsteps of the farming community, he expressed his belief.

He was addressing the participants in Agriculture Mela/Farmer’s Day, organised by the University of Agriculture Faisalabad, in collaboration with the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) at Iqbal Auditorium UAF, here on Thursday.

He said that the banks were providing Rs.1200 billion for the agriculture sector that should be increased by keeping financial constraints of the small farmers in view. This step must be taken to bring the new technology at doorstep of the farming community, he added. He said that 90 per cent farmers were farming on less than five acres and increase in agricultural loans would help them to adopt modern trends.

He said that majority of population was directly or indirectly linked with agriculture section in Pakistan. Hence, this sector should be developed on scientific lines to make it profitable, he added.

Syed Irfan Ali, Executive Director of State Bank of Pakistan, said the State Bank was taking all possible measures to solve problems of agricultural sector so that the dream of development could be materialised.

He said that the people living in the villages should shun their differences and strengthen cooperative system so that small farmers could get loans from banks easily. He urged farmers to use modern technology that would not only increase their profits but also help in achieving a sustainable agricultural economy.

In the age of technology, rain forecasting, use of balanced fertilizers and other agricultural recommendations were just a click away which should be utilized to increase agri productivity, he added.

HBL Agricultural Services CEO Amer Aziz said that HBL Zarai Services Limited was committed to bringing positive change in the lives of millions of people associated with agriculture sector. He said that HBL was helping farming community to get rid of middle man. He said that our traditional agricultural system was a hurdle in development. Hence we should promote modern technology at grass root level.

Director Agriculture (Extension) Department Faisalabad Abdul Hameed Chaudhry said that due to the wheat campaign of UAF and Punjab Agriculture Department, this year 93 per cent of farmers had sown wheat on-time in November and they hoped that it would increase from 37 to 41 maunds per acre.

Dean Social Sciences Dr Khalid Mushtaq said that although Pakistan had been blessed with vast resources, yet due to the traditional method of cultivation, we were not able to get benefits from the potential in agriculture.

State Bank Faisalabad Chief Manager Waqas Kashif Bajwa, Mohammad Rafiq, BOP Agri Head Shehbaz Ahmd and others also spoke on this occasion.

The participants also visited the flower exhibition, agricultural exhibition, stalls of banks and other areas.

Dr. Iqrar Ahmad Khan along with Dean Faculty of Food Science Dr. Masood Sadiq Butt, DG National Institute of Food Sciences Dr Imran Pasha and others also visited the stalls of the Pak-Korea Nutrition Center Food Festival.

