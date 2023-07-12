UAJK, HBL sign agreement to provide customized digital services to students

The University of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (UAJK) on Wednesday collaborated with Habib Bank Limited (HBL) to introduce a customized digital receipt and payment system for the university's students, staff & vendors

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2023 ):The University of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (UAJK) on Wednesday collaborated with Habib Bank Limited (HBL) to introduce a customized digital receipt and payment system for the university's students, staff & vendors.

This partnership aims to provide a seamless and convenient banking experience, empowering the UAJK community with a wide range of digital financial solutions, including fee deposits.

The official agreement signing ceremony was held at the esteemed All King Abdullah Campus Chattar Klass (UAJK), presided by Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Kaleem Abbasi.

Besides others, Dr. Bilal Ahmed Abbasi, Director of Finance and Planning; Resident Director KAC; Director of Information Technology; Additional Director of Finance; Units of Deputy Director; Officer Accounts (Compilation); Accounts Officer (Operations); Regional Head of HBL Muzaffarabad, Nazr Abbas; Miss Farda Malik; Team Leader Mahmood Bukhari; Regional Business Manager Amjad Gilani; Regional Area Manager Syed Amir Gurdizi, along with other officers also attended the ceremony.

Under this agreement, the UAJK and HBL will also address matters related to expenditure and income.

The teaching staff, students, and employees of the university will benefit from the convenience of submitting their bills through the HBL Mobile Application, HBL Konnect and 1-Bill. Furthermore, salaries and other payments will be efficiently processed through digital transactions, while bank reconciliation will be facilitated by the Accounts Branch of the university.

Prof. Dr. Muhammad Kaleem Abbasi, Vice-Chancellor of UAJK, while expressing his commitment to providing exceptional facilities to the students and he praised the partnership with Habib Bank as a significant step towards achieving this goal.

The VC highlighted that through digitalization, approximately 10,000 students studying at the university, along with around forty thousand enrolled in affiliated colleges, will enjoy the benefits of this collaboration.

He commended the officials of Habib Bank and the finance department of UAJK for their efforts in implementing this cutting-edge system and highlighted the importance of embracing emerging technologies in the modern era. VC while feeling the pleasure also announced that UAJK currently stands as the premier educational institution in the state, providing an excellent quality of education to the students of the region.

Dr.Bilal Ahmad Abbasi, Director of Finance and Planning on the occasion, termed the agreement between UAJK and HBL as a significant milestone in the university's journey. Nazar Abbas on behalf of HBL, congratulated UAJK administration and assured full cooperation in identifying the potential and effectiveness of this system. He underscored the significance of such digital solutions in today's rapidly progressing world and said that the collaboration between UAJK and HBL signifies a remarkable stride towards enhancing the banking experience for students and staff, by leveraging the power of digital technology.

He said both institutions are committed to delivering their full potential and secure financial services to the students of UAJK.