UK Police Dealing With Major Incident Aboard Oil Tanker Off Isle of Wight - Reports

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2020) A major incident is underway off the Isle of Wight, in the south coast of the United Kingdom, with reports of an attempted hijacking of a Liberian-flagged oil tanker, Isle of Wight Radio reported on Sunday, citing Hampshire Police sources.

"We are aware and dealing with an ongoing incident on board a vessel which is situated south of the Isle of Wight," a Hampshire Constabulary said, as quoted by the broadcaster.

According to the report, the ship was supposed to dock in Southampton this morning, but was refused entry.

Sky news television broadcaster also reported the incident, and said the incident involved a small number of stowaways aboard the oil tanker Nave Andromeda.