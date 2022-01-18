UK to Crack Down on Misleading Cryptocurrency Ads - Finance Ministry

While the popularity of cryptocurrencies continues to rise, the understanding of what crypto is is actually declining, the UK finance ministry said on Tuesday as it moved to regulate crypto promotion to avoid consumer harm

"Cryptoassets can provide exciting new opportunities, offering people new ways to transact and invest - but it's important that consumers are not being sold products with misleading claims," British finance minister Rishi Sunak said in a statement.

The ministry said about 2.3 million people in the UK are thought to own a cryptoasset, but their lack of understanding of how digital tokens work poses a risk that the Currency could be offered fraudulently.

The ministry said it would amend the Financial Promotion Order to cover the promotion of cryptoassets, alongside conventional financial instruments, such as stocks, shares and insurance products.

Other European countries have recently moved to bring cryptocurrencies within the scope of their financial legislation. Spanish stock market regulator CNMV said on Monday that crypto ads must contain a disclaimer warning investors about potential losses.