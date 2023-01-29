UrduPoint.com

UK's Sunak Fires Conservative Party Chairman Zahawi Over 'Breach Of Ministerial Code'

January 29, 2023

UK's Sunak Fires Conservative Party Chairman Zahawi Over 'Breach of Ministerial Code'

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2023) UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Sunday sacked UK Conservative Party Chairman, former Chancellor of the Exchequer Nadhim Zahawi, following the probe results that showed that Zahavi's tax reports were not correct.

Earlier in the day, Sunak asked his independent ethics adviser to investigate Zahawi's tax affairs.

"Following the completion of the Independent Adviser's investigation - the findings of which he has shared with us both - it is clear that there has been a serious breach of the Ministerial Code. As a result, I have informed you of my decision to remove you from your position in His Majesty's Government," Sunak said in a letter to Zahawi.

The scandal surrounding the former finance minister erupted after Labor Party lawyer Dan Neidle reported that Zahawi allegedly failed to pay capital gains taxes after selling shares in YouGov, the polling company he co-founded, through the Balshore Investments Limited trust in Gibraltar because it was offshore.

Earlier in January, The Guardian reported that Zahawi settled the matter with the tax office, paying about 4.8 million Pounds ($6 million), including a fine of about 1.1 million pounds.

