UNDP Representative calls on IPO-Pakistan chairman

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2024) UNDP Resident Representative in Pakistan Samuel Rizk, along with Programme Analyst of South -Cooperation Ms Liu-Win called on IPO-Pakistan Chairman Ambassador (r) Farukh Amil on Wednesday.

During the meeting, the two sides reviewed various aspects of intellectual property rights (IPRs), including copyrights, patents and geographic indications (GIs), said a news release said.

It was noted that intellectual property was critical in protecting innovation, creative work, and unique products.

They discussed ways and means to explore collaboration between the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and Intellectual Property Organisation of Pakistan (IPO-Pakistan).

"This can involve joint dialogue aimed at raising awareness about IPRs, fostering innovation in Pakistan and strengthening the inclusion agenda in Pakistan for the most vulnerable groups, including differently-abled persons," the news release said.