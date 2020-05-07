UrduPoint.com
Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 07th May 2020 | 01:30 PM

Uniper's Investment Into Nord Stream 2 Pipeline Totals $755Mln - CFO

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2020) The total investment of Germany's Uniper into the Nord Stream 2 pipeline for carrying Russian natural gas to Europe has already reached 700 million euros ($755 million), Uniper CFO Sascha Bibert said on Thursday.

"I believe the investment has totaled 700 million [euros]," Bibert said during a telephonic conference.

He estimated the investment returns at "several dozens millions euros."

The Nord Stream 2 is a joint venture of the Russian Gazprom energy giant with France's Engie, Austria's OMV AG, UK-Dutch Royal Dutch Shell, and Germany's Uniper and Wintershall. The new pipeline will transport up to 55 billion cubic meters (1.9 trillion cubic feet) of gas a year from Russia to Europe.

