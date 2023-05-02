UrduPoint.com

UPDATE - Annual Inflation In Euro Area Accelerates To 7% From 6.9% In April - Eurostat

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 02, 2023 | 04:20 PM

UPDATE - Annual Inflation in Euro Area Accelerates to 7% from 6.9% in April - Eurostat

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2023) The eurozone's annual inflation reached 7% in April, growing from 6.9% in the previous month, the statistical office of the European Union, Eurostat, said on Tuesday.

Food, alcohol and tobacco, which are the main components of inflation in the euro area, had the highest annual rate, slowing down to 13.6%, compared to 15.5% in March, according to Eurostat's forecast. Prices for non-energy industrial goods grew by 6.2 in year-on-year, while services and energy became 5.2% and 2.5% more expensive.

The highest inflation was registered in Latvia - 15% in annual terms, compared to 17.2 in March. Belgium, apart from Luxembourg with its 2.7% rate, enjoyed the lowest price surge of 3.3% year-on-year.

Eurostat's expectation coincided with the forecast of analysts polled by the DailyFX portal.

Full data, with revised and adjusted figures, on inflation in the euro area will be released on May 17.

Meanwhile, annual inflation in the Netherlands rose to an estimated 5.2% in April, the country's Central Bureau of Statistics (CBS) said.

"Statistics Netherlands (CBS) reports in a flash estimate that the CPI-measured inflation rate stood at 5.2 percent in April," the statistics bureau said in a statement

The increase in the price level is explained by the volatility of energy prices, which fell by 22% in April and 28% in March.

Annual inflation in the Netherlands slowed to 4.4% in March from 8% in February due to lower electricity prices.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Electricity European Union Luxembourg Price Belgium Latvia Netherlands Euro February March April May From

Recent Stories

Multiply Group reports net profit of AED266 millio ..

Multiply Group reports net profit of AED266 million for Q1 2023

9 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi University honours winners of 7th editio ..

Abu Dhabi University honours winners of 7th edition of its &#039;Arts for Autism ..

23 minutes ago
 RAK Ruler receives Ambassador of China

RAK Ruler receives Ambassador of China

23 minutes ago
 NYU Abu Dhabi’s Hackathon for Social Good conclu ..

NYU Abu Dhabi’s Hackathon for Social Good concludes

24 minutes ago
 NA cannot be dissolved at desire of PTI Chairman: ..

NA cannot be dissolved at desire of PTI Chairman: SAPM

44 minutes ago
 Talks between coalition govt, PTI for elections du ..

Talks between coalition govt, PTI for elections due today

52 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.