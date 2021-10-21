UrduPoint.com

UPDATE - US Stocks End Mostly Higher On Strong US Earnings, Dow At Record High

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 21st October 2021 | 01:40 AM

UPDATE - US Stocks End Mostly Higher on Strong US Earnings, Dow at Record High

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2021) US stocks closed mostly higher on Wednesday, with the broad-based Dow Jones Industrial Average hitting all-time highs, amid stellar earnings reported by American companies for the third quarter.

Wall Street icon Goldman Sachs, healthcare giant Johnson & Johnson, consumer products behemoth Procter & Gamble and streaming service Netflix are among companies that have reported better-than-expected profits for the quarter. On the technology front, Apple rolled out new accessories this week while Google introduced its latest line of phones.

"Earnings season is off to a strong start which is continuing to buoy stock markets and keep investors on board," Craig Erlam, analyst at online trading platform OANDA, said.

The combination has fueled gains not just on the Dow but also the blue-chip S&P 500, which groups the top 500 US stocks. The tech-laced Nasdaq Composite settled almost unchanged on profit-taking after hefty gains earlier in the day.

The Dow closed up 152 points, or 0.4%, at 35,609. It hit a record high of 35,670 earlier and is up 5.2% for October.

The S&P 500 index finished up 18 points, or 0.4%, at 0.7%, at 4,538. The blue-chip indicator rose to a high of 4,541 earlier, coming less than five points from a record high. The S&P 500 is also up 5.3% for October.

Nasdaq, comprising Big Tech Names such as Facebook, Amazon, Apple, Netflix and Google, settled down 7 points, or virtually flat. It is up 4.7% on the month.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Google Technology Facebook Craig October Stocks Apple Market From Top Dow Jones Netflix

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Sports Council announces half price PCR ..

Abu Dhabi Sports Council announces half price PCR screening offer for fans atten ..

13 minutes ago
 Maraya Art Centre opens new solo exhibition by con ..

Maraya Art Centre opens new solo exhibition by contemporary Palestinian visual a ..

28 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ports and Border Points Committee reviews ..

Sharjah Ports and Border Points Committee reviews infrastructure development, te ..

2 hours ago
 Ahmed bin Mohammed tours 41st edition of GITEX GLO ..

Ahmed bin Mohammed tours 41st edition of GITEX GLOBAL x Ai Everything

2 hours ago
 Shortlisted artists for Louvre Abu Dhabi Art Here ..

Shortlisted artists for Louvre Abu Dhabi Art Here 2021 and The Richard Mille Art ..

2 hours ago
 Lithuanian news portals turn off Covid vaccine com ..

Lithuanian news portals turn off Covid vaccine comments

44 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.