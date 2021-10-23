U.S. dollar slips amid economic data

The U.S. dollar weakened in late trading on Saturday as market participants digested a slew of economic data

NEW YORK, Oct. 23 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2021 ) --:The U.S. Dollar weakened in late trading on Saturday as market participants digested a slew of economic data.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six major peers, decreased 0.13 percent at 93.6449 in late trading.

In late New York trading, the euro increased to 1.1636 U.S. Dollars from 1.1624 dollars in the previous session, and the British pound fell to 1.3755 dollars from 1.3784 U.S. dollars in the previous session. The Australian dollar was unchanged at 0.7465 U.S. dollar.

The U.

S. dollar bought 113.43 Japanese yen, lower than 113.94 Japanese Yen of the previous session. The U.S. dollar decreased to 0.9162 Swiss franc from 0.9184 Swiss franc, and it decreased to 1.2366 Canadian dollars from 1.2378 Canadian dollars.

On the economic front, Flash U.S. Composite PMI (Purchasing Managers' Index) Output Index posted 57.3 in October, rising from 55.0 in September to signal the fastest uplift in activity for three months, as stronger growth was driven by the services sector, London-based information provider IHS Markit reported on Friday. Enditem