Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

US Dollar Will Not Lose Prominence 'Anytime Soon' Despite Geopolitical Fragmentation - IMF

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 05, 2023 | 08:30 PM

US Dollar Will Not Lose Prominence 'Anytime Soon' Despite Geopolitical Fragmentation - IMF

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2023) The dominance of the US Dollar is unlikely to recede "anytime soon" despite the ongoing geopolitical fragmentation, IMF Monetary and Capital Markets Department chief Mario Catalan said on Wednesday.

"The dominance of the dollar has no chance of losing its prominence," Catalan said at a panel hosted by the Atlantic Council. "We don't see a chance that this will happen anytime soon.

"

Catalan noted that nearly 60% of international reserves are held in US Dollars, down from 71% more than 20 years ago. The IMF official explained that the slow decline has mainly been driven by the introduction of the euro.

Catalan said IMF research has shown that some central banks might reallocate reserves toward gold and reduce currencies in their portfolio during the geopolitical tensions.

However, at the aggregate level, the US dollar will stay dominant, Catalan added.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

IMF Dollar Euro Gold Market From

Recent Stories

UAE condemns storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque by Israeli ..

UAE condemns storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque by Israeli police

16 minutes ago
 Al-Azhar lauds global achievements of General Auth ..

Al-Azhar lauds global achievements of General Authority of Islamic Affairs

1 hour ago
 Dubai records over AED1 bn in realty transactions ..

Dubai records over AED1 bn in realty transactions Wednesday

2 hours ago
 ‘It’s your last week,’ Fawad Chaudhary asks ..

‘It’s your last week,’ Fawad Chaudhary asks Maryam  ‘to pack things’

2 hours ago
 ‘Whether going to jail for an ideology should no ..

‘Whether going to jail for an ideology should not be a matter of pride,’ Mar ..

3 hours ago
 BEEAH Education announces Future Pioneers Awards

BEEAH Education announces Future Pioneers Awards

3 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.