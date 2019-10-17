UrduPoint.com
US Economic Mission To Panama Includes Inauguration Of Natural Gas Terminal - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th October, 2019) A trip to Panama by acting US Assistant Secretary of State for the Western Hemisphere Michael Kozak to promote economic reforms needed to attract foreign investment, will also feature the opening of a liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal to receive shipments from the United States, the US Department of State said in a press release on Wednesday.

"Acting Assistant Secretary Kozak will express US support for Panama's efforts at enhancing the business climate to attract more transparent and sustainable foreign investment," the release said. "Kozak will also deliver remarks at the inauguration of the AES liquid natural gas terminal in the city of Colón, the largest US investment to date in Panama."

The gas terminal, the first of its kind in Central America, is attached to a 381 megawatt commercial power plant, the owner, AES Corporation, said in a separate press release.

The facility will expand the use of LNG exports from the United States, to drive economic development and shape a cleaner, more cost-effective energy future in Central America and the Caribbean, AES said.

While in Panama, Kozak will also discuss the crises in Venezuela and Nicaragua, as well as drug-fighting efforts, in meetings with Panamanian President Laurentino "Nito" Cortizo and later with Foreign Minister Alejandro Ferrer and Security Minister Rolando Mirones, according to the State Department.

In addition, Kozak will visit the Panama Canal and meet with Panama Canal Authority Deputy Administrator Manuel Benitez and with Canal Minister Aristides Royo, the State Department said.

