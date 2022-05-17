- Home
- Business
- News
- US Expected to Block Russia Debt Payments After Treasury License Expires May 25 - Reports
US Expected To Block Russia Debt Payments After Treasury License Expires May 25 - Reports
Faizan Hashmi Published May 17, 2022 | 11:05 PM
The US government is expected to fully block Russia's ability to pay its debt held by US bondholders after the Treasury Department's license expires on May 25, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2022) The US government is expected to fully block Russia's ability to pay its debt held by US bondholders after the Treasury Department's license expires on May 25, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday.
However, the report said, citing sources familiar with the situation, that the Biden administration has not yet made a final decision on this matter.