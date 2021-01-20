UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Leases 9 Oil, Gas Exploration Tracts In Arctic Refuge - Bureau Of Land Management

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 20th January 2021 | 02:30 AM

US Leases 9 Oil, Gas Exploration Tracts in Arctic Refuge - Bureau of Land Management

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2021) The Trump administration signed and issued leases on nine tracts in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge based on bids submitted by oil and natural gas companies, the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) said in a press release on Tuesday.

"These leases reflect a solid commitment by both the state and industry to pursue responsible oil and gas development on the Alaska's North Slope in light of recent assessments" BLM Alaska State Director Chad Padgett said. "While any further actions on the ground will require additional environmental analysis, this is a hallmark step and a clear indication that Alaska remains important to meeting the nation's energy needs."

The BLM has now issued leases on 437,804 acres of some of the most highly prospective land on Alaska's North Slope, with the US Geological Survey estimating nearly 8 billion barrels of recoverable oil on the Coastal Plain.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Oil Trump Chad Gas Industry Billion

Recent Stories

Foreign businesses operating in UAE grew to 3209 b ..

3 hours ago

Political Science Professor Charged as Unregistere ..

2 hours ago

EU aims to vaccinate 70% of adults by June

2 hours ago

Fawad says Sharifs artfully plundered public money ..

2 hours ago

NHMP issues instructions for road users

2 hours ago

Global equities mixed ahead of Biden's inauguratio ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.