US Leases 9 Oil, Gas Exploration Tracts in Arctic Refuge - Bureau of Land Management

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2021) The Trump administration signed and issued leases on nine tracts in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge based on bids submitted by oil and natural gas companies, the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) said in a press release on Tuesday.

"These leases reflect a solid commitment by both the state and industry to pursue responsible oil and gas development on the Alaska's North Slope in light of recent assessments" BLM Alaska State Director Chad Padgett said. "While any further actions on the ground will require additional environmental analysis, this is a hallmark step and a clear indication that Alaska remains important to meeting the nation's energy needs."

The BLM has now issued leases on 437,804 acres of some of the most highly prospective land on Alaska's North Slope, with the US Geological Survey estimating nearly 8 billion barrels of recoverable oil on the Coastal Plain.