US retail sales jump 9.8% in March: govt

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2021 ) :US retail sales jumped 9.8 percent in March compared to the prior month, as Americans spent more in restaurants and on sporting goods, gardening and cars, the Commerce Department announced Thursday.

Sales were 27.7 percent higher than March 2020 when the Covid-19 pandemic shutdowns began, according to the report. Sales for the first three months of year are up 14.3 percent compared to the same period last year.