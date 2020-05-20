UrduPoint.com
US Senate Republicans To Discuss COVID-19 Plan In 'Next Couple Weeks' - Majority Leader

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 20th May 2020 | 12:40 AM

US Senate Republicans to Discuss COVID-19 Plan in 'Next Couple Weeks' - Majority Leader

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2020) Senate Republicans will discuss the way forward in responding to the COVID-19 pandemic over the next two weeks, Majority Leader Mitch McConnell told reporters on Tuesday.

"We have had preliminary discussions about what comes next," McConnell said after a meeting with other Republican Senate leaders and President Donald Trump. "We still believe we will discuss the way forward in the next couple of weeks."

However, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer attacked McConnell for complacency and inaction, accusing him of being too slow and passive in responding to the great economic crisis to hit the United States since the Great Depression.

"McConnell thinks we can wait till June or July. [But] at the end of June, we will see the end of the paycheck protection program. And at the end of July we will see the end of the (emergency) unemployment payments," he said.

Schumer described the Republican pause on assessing the impact of recently passed legislation as being "a riverboat gamble" that Americans would pay the price for with their families, their homes and their livelihoods.

