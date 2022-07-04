UrduPoint.com

US Special Representative Visits LCCI, Stresses Greater Economic Ties

Sumaira FH Published July 04, 2022 | 05:40 PM

US Special Representative visits LCCI, stresses greater economic ties

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2022 ) :US Special Representative for Commercial and Business Affairs Dilawar Syed said on Monday that the United States is Pakistan's largest single-country export market and one of Pakistan's largest sources of foreign investment.

Talking to businesspeople here at Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI), he said, "We must capitalise on that potential, and nurture even greater and energetic economic ties." LCCI President Mian Nauman Kabir, Senior Vice President Mian Rehman Aziz Chan, Vice President Haris Ateeq, Regional Policy Lead, Europe, Central Asia, Pakistan Gaia Self and Political & Economic Section Chief of U.S. Consulate General, Lahore Kathleen Gibilisco also spoke. The US Independence Day was also celebrated at the ceremony.

Dilawar Syed said, "We already have a strong base as more than 80 US companies in Pakistan. There is a need to further improve the business environment here as there is a huge potential of Pakistani products." He said that there is also a dire need to enhance dialogue at all forums. "We hope Pakistan will continue implementing reforms to make it more attractive for global investors. We are exploring concrete ways in which we can build on that relationship to benefit both of our countries. We must seize opportunity to boost commercial, economic ties," he maintained.

He said that Pakistan would have to make its supply chain more resilient. Considering the huge potential of Pakistan market and youth bulge, there is a vast scope for further enhancement of trade. He said that both the countries have decades-long history of economic partnership and their trade and investment cooperation was an ongoing, essential part of our bilateral relationship, the US representative added.

He said that there was need to increase dialogue at all levels between the two countries, suggesting that the private sector of Pakistan should play a leading role to cement the mutual trade and economic ties and should establish most modern and hi-tech industries to get more share in the international trade.

Dilawar Syed said that the US continued to encourage Pakistan to improve the business climate to make it easier for US businesses to invest, operate, and create jobs. The US companies could introduce new technologies and generate returns that translate into higher incomes for local workers and capital for additional investments.

He said that various US companies were already operational in Pakistan and keen to develop their operations in collaboration with their Pakistani counterparts.

LCCI President Mian Nauman Kabir wished the US guest Happy US Independence Day. "We feel honoured while celebrating with you, the Declaration of Independence ratified on this day in 1776 signed by John Hancock as the President of the Continental Congress. We always take pride when we see that our Pakistani nationals are playing active role in US society at almost all the forums." He said that the potential areas where Pakistan and US could enter into joint ventures were agriculture technology, minerals & mining, pharmaceuticals, leather, light engineering, surgical instruments, processed food, financial services, retail sector, poultry and meat, etc.

Mian Nauman Kabir said that the renewable energy was another important area for industrial cooperation. "We wish to start manufacturing of solar panels in Pakistan and it can be possible with the support of United States.

He said that the government has presented a growth oriented Federal budget even in these difficult times when our economy was confronted with steep and multidimensional challenges. However, we have conveyed to the government that such steep increase in taxation target, mainly through indirect taxation would overburden the existing taxpayers if the new taxpayers are not added to share the burden.

Regarding the import ban, Mian Nauman Kabir said that it would enable the government to deal the trade deficit temporarily but in the long run, Pakistan needs a concrete strategy of import substitution and export enhancement.

LCCI Senior Vice President Mian Rehman Aziz Chan said that the visit of US Special Representative for Commercial and Business Affairs Dilawar Syed to Pakistan was of key importance as it will be helpful in promoting bilateral investment and would also strengthen economic ties between Pakistan and US.

LCCI Vice President Haris Ateeq also hoped that this visit would improve the business to business interaction between the two countries. There is a need to hold business conferences in the United States and Pakistan where the entrepreneurs from both the countries could work on joint projects. It is a good development that in the last two years Pakistan's exports to the United States have seen an increase, specifically in textile sector, he added.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Technology Exports Import Business Europe Budget Agriculture Visit Independence Lead Hancock United States Congress Market Textile All From Government Lahore Chamber Of Commerce & Industry Share Asia Jobs

Recent Stories

Punjab CM announces free electricity for household ..

Punjab CM announces free electricity for households using 100 units per month

16 minutes ago
 SC asked to take notice of tapping Imran Khan's ho ..

SC asked to take notice of tapping Imran Khan's home landline phone

46 minutes ago
 Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) set to incre ..

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) set to increase flights to Skardu

1 hour ago
 Dua Zahra is nearer to 15 years of age: Medical Bo ..

Dua Zahra is nearer to 15 years of age: Medical Board

3 hours ago
 U.S. Mission Pakistan Celebrates Pakistani Women f ..

U.S. Mission Pakistan Celebrates Pakistani Women for Completing Inaugural USPWC ..

3 hours ago
 Dubai Customs’ Sea Customs Centers Management ma ..

Dubai Customs’ Sea Customs Centers Management makes 61,852 inspections and 120 ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.