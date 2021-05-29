UrduPoint.com
US State Dept. Seeks Additional $160Mln To Tackle Increasing Cyber Threats - Official

Sat 29th May 2021 | 12:50 AM

US State Dept. Seeks Additional $160Mln to Tackle Increasing Cyber Threats - Official

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th May, 2021) The US State Department is requesting an additional $160 million in congressional funding towards addressing the increasing threat from malign cyber activity, the department's Bureau of Budget and Planning Director Douglas Pitkin said on Friday.

Earlier in the day, the US State Department unveiled its proposed budget for the fiscal year 2022.

"We're requesting a total increase of approximately $160 million in cybersecurity funding over our current levels," Pitkin told reporters.

Pitkin said the request for additional funds reflects the evolving nature of cybersecurity threats as well as for specific initiatives in the aftermath of the Solarwinds cyberattack.

The United States claims that Russia is behind the SolarWinds attack on numerous government agencies and private entities. Russia denies any wrongdoing.

