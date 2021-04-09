UrduPoint.com
US State Of California Budgets $536Bln For Upcoming Fire Season - Governor

Fri 09th April 2021 | 12:33 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2021) California earmarked $536 million for boost resilience to wildfires following a record-setting fire season last year, Governor Gavin Newsom and leaders of the state's Senate and Assembly said on Thursday.

"With California facing another extremely dry year, it is critical that we get a head start on reducing our fire risk. We are doing that by investing more than half a billion Dollars on projects and programs that provide improved fire prevention for all parts of California," the governor and legislative leaders said in a joint press release.

California's fire season traditionally runs from May through October. But lately, the season begins earlier and ends later, a trend that some scientists attribute to climate change.

The $536 million funding package includes $125 million from Greenhouse Gas Reduction Funds and $411 million from the General Fund, the release said.

The effort targets public and private lands vegetation management, community-focused efforts for prevention and resilience and economic stimulus for the forestry economy, the release also said.

California hopes to supplement the effort with matching Federal disaster prevention grants for money earmarked to protect homes in areas vulnerable to fires, the release added.

Wildfires in California last year burned a record 4.2 million acres, damaged or destroyed 10,500 structures and killed 31 people, according to the state's Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

