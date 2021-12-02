New York, Dec 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :Wall Street stocks jumped early Wednesday, recovering some of the prior session's losses as investors weighed concerns over Covid-19 and Federal Reserve monetary policy.

About 10 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.8 percent at 34,749.04.

The broad-based S&P 500 gained 1.1 percent to 4,615.58, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 1.0 percent to 15,699.22.