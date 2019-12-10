UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Stocks Sag Ahead Of Fed Meeting, British Vote

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Tue 10th December 2019 | 08:40 AM

US stocks sag ahead of Fed meeting, British vote

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2019 ) :Wall Street stocks retreated on Monday at the start of a news-jammed week that includes a British election and a Federal Reserve decision.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended down 0.4 percent at 27,909.60, snapping a three-day winning streak.

The broad-based S&P 500 dropped 0.3 percent to 3,135.96, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index lost 0.4 percent at 8,621.83.

The Fed is widely expected to keep interest rates unchanged, while Thursday's British election has been seen as moving the country closer to an exit from the European Union.

Both the Fed and the British vote "are scheduled for the second half of the week, which could mean that a lot of investors are taking a step back in the wake of last week's roller-coaster ride," according to Gorilla Trades strategist Ken Berman.

Investors have also been awaiting word on whether the United States will go ahead with a plan to enact tariffs on Chinese goods on December 15.

The market broadly believes the United States will delay or cancel the tariffs but lingering uncertainty over that outcome could keep stock buying in check.

A report from the Institute for Supply Management projected a bounce in revenues for US manufacturers in 2020 despite lingering unease over trade tariffs.

Among individual stocks, ArQule, which has been developing cancer medications, more than doubled after it agreed to be acquired by Merck for $2.7 billion. Merck dipped 0.2 percent.

Morgan Stanley fell 0.4 percent following reports it will cut 1,500 jobs worldwide in a cost-cutting move.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Election China Vote European Union Stanley United States December Stocks 2020 Market Cancer From Dow Jones Billion Jobs

Recent Stories

New 40-minute residency service launched

7 hours ago

ASF 2019: Arab World’s unemployment rate is maj ..

7 hours ago

Al Dhafra Festival to showcase cultural and herita ..

8 hours ago

UAE is fully committed to noble values of toleranc ..

8 hours ago

Al Bowardi and Estonian Defence Minister discuss d ..

9 hours ago

WADA Bans Russia From Major Global Sporting Events ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.