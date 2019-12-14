US Supreme Court to Hear Trump Requests to Block Financial Records Subpoenas - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2019) The US Supreme Court will hear President Donald Trump's requests to block subpoenas seeking to obtain his financial records, Trump's personal attorney Jay Sekulow said in a statement.

"We are pleased that the Supreme Court has taken up these three cases of significant constitutional issues. We look forward to presenting written and oral arguments," Sekulow said in the statement on Friday.

The US House of Representatives Intelligence and Financial Services committees and the Manhattan district attorney have issued subpoenas seeking to obtain Trump's financial records from Deutsche Bank and Capital One.

Trump's lawyers have argued the subpoenas target his private affairs that occurred before he became US president and that the subpoenas raise profound separation-of-powers concerns.

Trump also requested the Supreme Court block House of Representatives subpoenas issued to his longtime accounting firm Mazars USA in order to turn over his tax records to the Manhattan district attorney.

The cases will be heard in March and the Supreme Court is expected to rule in June, according to media reports.