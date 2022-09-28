US Treasury Official Says Process of Setting Price for Cap Deal on Russian Oil Has Begun

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2022) The process of setting a price for the price cap deal for Russian oil has started, US Assistant Secretary of Treasury for Terrorist Financing and Financial Crimes Elizabeth Rosenberg said during a congressional hearing on Wednesday.

When asked by lawmakers whether the price has been set for the price cap on Russian oil, Rosenberg said, "The process has begun to set the price."

When further asked to answer by "yes" or "no" as to whether the price has been set, Rosenberg said, "We are in the process, senator, of dong so."