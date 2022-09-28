UrduPoint.com

US Treasury Official Says Process Of Setting Price For Cap Deal On Russian Oil Has Begun

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 28, 2022 | 09:04 PM

US Treasury Official Says Process of Setting Price for Cap Deal on Russian Oil Has Begun

The process of setting a price for the price cap deal for Russian oil has started, US Assistant Secretary of Treasury for Terrorist Financing and Financial Crimes Elizabeth Rosenberg said during a congressional hearing on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2022) The process of setting a price for the price cap deal for Russian oil has started, US Assistant Secretary of Treasury for Terrorist Financing and Financial Crimes Elizabeth Rosenberg said during a congressional hearing on Wednesday.

When asked by lawmakers whether the price has been set for the price cap on Russian oil, Rosenberg said, "The process has begun to set the price."

"The process has currently begun in order to set that price ," Rosenberg told the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

When further asked to answer by "yes" or "no" as to whether the price has been set, Rosenberg said, "We are in the process, senator, of dong so."

